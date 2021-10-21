Meters for water connections opposed

Opposing the installation of fare meters for water supply connections in rural areas, residents, led by women, took out a protest march in Tegur village of Dharwad taluk on Thursday.

Taking out the protest march under the aegis of Raitha Krishikarmika Sanghatane (RKS), the village residents, led by women, marched through the village raising slogans like “water is not a commercial commodity”, among others.

They then staged a demonstration in front of the gram panchayat office and said that it was the responsibility of the government to come out with policies and projects that benefited the people. However, the government has been further burdening the poor by levying various kinds of taxes, they said.

They said that the BJP came to power promising Acche Din and instead, it has the given worst days as prices of every essential commodity have gone up, along with fuel prices.

Addressing the protestors, sanghatane office-bearer Lakshman Jadagannavar said that by installing water meters for household water supply connections, the government is looting the people.

A natural resource like water has been converted into a commercial commodity by the government, which is now selling it to the people. People should come out strongly opposing such moves. Otherwise, the government will continue to loot the people through other plans, he warned.