MESCOM to launch consumer app

The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) will launch a multi-purpose app for its consumers in the coming months, according to its managing director, Snehal Rayamane.

Speaking at a press meet organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at the Patrika Bhavan here on Thursday she said that its design is being worked out. Bids to develop the app will be called within two months. It will take four to six months to launch it.

She said that consumers can pay their monthly electricity bills through the app. In addition, they can view the power consumption details and bill amount paid for the last one year. The consumers can also make an assessment of the quantity of energy they are consuming and make payment for their multiple installations having different RR numbers at one click.

Ms. Rayamane said that now consumers in its jurisdiction covering Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, both in urban and rural areas, can pay their electricity bills online through different modes of payment.

Referring to the new initiatives in the offing she said that covered power conductors will be installed in the coastal belt to prevent corrosion in view of saline component in the coastal weather. More transformers will be installed in rural areas to ensure that all got quality electricity.

She said that laying underground power supply cables in forest and semi-forest areas to address the issues related to tree fall and other damages to cables will be a costly proposition and it required huge amounts. It required about ₹1 crore to lay an underground power line to a distance of 1 km. when compared to less than ₹1 lakh cost to lay an overhead power cable to the same distance. It required separate budgetary allocation. In addition, fault finding on the cables in cases of any issues will be difficult.

Manjappa, Chief Engineer, MESCOM, advised the consumers to install earth leakage circulated breakers for domestic connections and irrigation pumpset connections to prevent accidents.