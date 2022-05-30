MESCOM officials seek report

Resident draws power from govt. establishment for domestic use

A resident of Mallapura near Holehonnur in Bhadravati taluk, disappointed over the delay in getting 24/7 power supply to his home, allegedly made use of the electricity at an office under the Department of Energy, to charge his mobile phones and run home appliances.

Hanumanthappa, the resident, used the facilities in the government office for several days, to charge his mobile phones and run the mixer. The photos showing him using the government facility have gone viral in Shivamogga city, prompting senior officers of the MESCOM to seek a report from the officers of Holehonnur sub-division of the company.

Hanumanthappa has built a farmhouse. His house has not been covered under the Nirantara Jyothi scheme so far. He gets power supply from the feeder meant for irrigation pump-sets, in which the customers get power supply only for a few hours in a day. It is said as he did not get the power connection under the Nirantara Jyothi scheme, he started using the electricity at the power transmission establishment, as a mark of protest.

However, MESCOM officials have denied the report stating that their staff had not allowed any private individual to use the facility in their office.

R. Vijay Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer of HolehHonnur sub-division, told The Hindu that Hanumanthapps’s house had not been covered under the Nirantara Jyothi scheme. He has built a farmhouse, quite far from the cluster of houses in the village. “Like him, three-four other houses had not been covered under the scheme. We will somehow resolve it soon”, he said.

Further, he said the senior officers had sought a report on the incident. “We will submit the report”, he added.