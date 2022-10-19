MES to organise Black Day

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 19, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti will observe Black Day in Belagavi on November 1 [Rajyotsava], in protest against the merger of some Marathi-speaking border areas with Karnataka.

MES leaders have submitted a memorandum to the district administration seeking permission for the event. They want to invite senior leaders from Maharashtra to speak at the event to be held in front of the Vaccine Depot in Tilakwadi.

A padayatra and a cycle rally will be taken around town that morning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been demanding the merger of Marathi-speaking areas in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and Bidar district with Maharashtra. But the dream remains unfulfilled. We are not happy with the merger of these areas with Karnataka. That is why we are organising Black Day. We are yet to get a response from the government to our request for permission for the event,’‘ said MES leader Maloji Ashtekar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app