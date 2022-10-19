MES to organise Black Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti will observe Black Day in Belagavi on November 1 [Rajyotsava], in protest against the merger of some Marathi-speaking border areas with Karnataka.

MES leaders have submitted a memorandum to the district administration seeking permission for the event. They want to invite senior leaders from Maharashtra to speak at the event to be held in front of the Vaccine Depot in Tilakwadi.

A padayatra and a cycle rally will be taken around town that morning.

“We have been demanding the merger of Marathi-speaking areas in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and Bidar district with Maharashtra. But the dream remains unfulfilled. We are not happy with the merger of these areas with Karnataka. That is why we are organising Black Day. We are yet to get a response from the government to our request for permission for the event,’‘ said MES leader Maloji Ashtekar.