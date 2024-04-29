ADVERTISEMENT

MES stages protest against assault on its workers

April 29, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activists staged a protest in front of the Shahapur Police Station in Belagavi on Monday seeking the immediate arrest of those who, according to them, attacked MES workers Sachin Kelvekar and his brother Sundar Kelvekar.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said that the assault was due to political enmity and not for personal reasons.

They said that the police failed to investigate the case or arrest any of the accused, despite a complaint being filed against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

MES youth wing leader Shubham Shelke said that the police are delaying investigation of the case. He suspected that some workers of a national party beat up the MES workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some national party leaders are utilising young Marathi speaking boys and girls involving them in cheap politics, street fights and ruining their lives, he said. Elders of the community should think about it, he added.

MES leaders Chandrakant Konduskar, Datta Jadhav Sagar Patil, Ankush Kesarkar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US