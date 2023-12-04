HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MES rally shifted out of Belagavi

Leaders criticise Karnataka and Maharashtra governments

December 04, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Police officers from Karnataka and Maharashtra stopping activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti from taking the protest rally into Belagavi city at the inter-State border near Shinoli village on Monday.

Police officers from Karnataka and Maharashtra stopping activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti from taking the protest rally into Belagavi city at the inter-State border near Shinoli village on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders shifted the Maha Melava protest rally out of Belagavi, after authorities declined permission for it. The rally was held instead in Shinoli village in Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, around 20 km from Belagavi city.

MES activists took out a protest rally from Shinoli village to the Belagavi border, where they were stopped by police from both states. This angered the activists who strongly criticised police officers from Karnataka and Maharashtra. Vijay Devni, Shiv Sena leader from Kolhapur, accused the Maharashtra police of stopping them for political reasons. “When we are fighting for the cause of Maharashtra, why are you stopping us?,’‘ he asked. He also criticised the Maharashtra government for failing to support their agitation saying that it had not deputed any senior leader for the rally.

In the morning, some MES leaders visited the martyr’s memorial near Hindalga village in the outskirts of Belagavi. They shouted slogans in favour of MES and vowed to fight till all Marathi-speaking areas including Bhalki, Bidar, Nippani and Belagavi, were merged with Maharashtra.

On Sunday, the organisers were given an ultimatum by police officers including commissioner S.N. Sidramappa and Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Baramani. The commissioner, who is also the additional district magistrate, issued prohibitory orders under CrPC 144. Mr. Baramani visited the leaders who were preparing to hold a rally in Vaccine Depot Grounds and warned them that legal action would be taken against them if they violated prohibitory orders.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / Maharashtra / police / language / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.