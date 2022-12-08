MES plans mega rally on the first day of the winter session in Belagavi; wants to invite Uddhav

December 08, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Belagavi/Bengaluru

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) plans to organise a Maha Melava or mega rally to demand the merger of Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas to Maharashtra, on December 19, the first day of the winter session of the Karnataka legislature in Belagavi.

The 10-day session will be held at the Suvarna Soudha, on the outskirts of the city. It is a usual practice for the MES to plan the rally on the first day of the session, since the winter session started in Belagavi 16 years ago.

This year, MES leaders said they would invite Uddhav Thackery, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to inaugurate the rally. “We are sending a letter to the district administration and the police seeking permission for the event,’‘ said Vikas Kalaghatagi, MES spokesperson. “Every year, the district administration delays the permission, only to accord it at the last minute.”

Buses partially back

The NWKRTC began the operation of most of its buses to Maharashtra from Thursday.

The MSRTC is yet to send all its buses to Karnataka. KSRTC officers said that nearly 240 of the 270 buses that ply between Karnataka and Maharashtra were back on the road by Thursday evening.

Buses from Karnataka reached various districts of Maharashtra, including the border districts of Latur, Nanded, Solapur, Kolhapur, and western districts such as Pune and Thane.

However, the MSRTC is yet to begin the operation of its entire fleet. Only about 20 buses from Maharashtra reached Belagavi and other bus stands in Karnataka, the police said.

Till Wednesday, there were some protests in Pune and Kolhapur. But there were no such incident on Thursday. However, a protest rally is planned in Kolhapur on Saturday.

CM speaks to Nadda

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has escalated the issue related to Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary row with BJP national president J.P. Nadda and made known the stand of Karnataka.

Disclosing this to media persons in Bengaluru after a meeting of the State Cabinet, the Chief Minister said, “I have explained Karnataka’s stand to Mr. Nadda. We have taken whatever measures were needed to protect the interests as well as properties of Kannadigas. I have spoken to the DGP and Chief Secretary of Maharashtra in this regard.”

Responding to a query on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the dispute, Mr. Bommai said, “Mr. Shah has not spoken to me in this regard.”