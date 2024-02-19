GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MES lodges complaint against rule on Kannada boards

February 19, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leaders have complained to the Maharashtra government against the recent Karnataka rule about prominence to Kannada in name plates and boards of shops.

A delegation of MES leaders met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai recently and complained to him that Karnataka is following a policy of unfair imposition of Kannada on people.

MES leader Shubham Shelke said that Mr. Shinde has assured them that Maharashtra will raise this issue in its border dispute suit in the Supreme Court.

MES has been demanding merger of Marathi speaking areas in Karnataka, including Belagavi, with Maharashtra.

