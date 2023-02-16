MES leaders plan Mumbai Chalo to drum up support for the cause of merger

February 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Leaders and members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti will take a delegation, under Mumbai Chalo, to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena and BJP leaders and drum up support for their cause seeking the merger of Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka with Maharashtra.

MES sources say that they plan a Mumbai Chalo campaign where the party leaders will stage a protest in the Maharashtra capital. The tentative date is February 28. If we do not get an appointment to meet the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister on that day, the protest will be pushed to the first week of March, a senior leader said.

A few days ago, a team of leaders visited Mumbai and met senior leaders of the Eknath Shinde Cabinet. The team was led by Manohar Kinekar and Vikas Kalaghatagi. They submitted a list of demands to Mr. Shinde and asked him to support their cause. A delegation also met senior Minister Chandrakant Patil, who is in charge of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue.

Their demands include support for private Marathi medium schools in Karnataka, support for NGOs and Marathi literary associations in Karnataka, increase in the number of seats in the border quota under which students of Marathi medium schools in Karnataka get seats in professional colleges in Maharashtra, apart from support for the long-pending demand of merger.

The Mumbai Chalo is being seen as a pre-election political move. MES leaders have asked Mr. Shinde to campaign for them in Belagavi in the coming Assembly polls. Mumbai Chalo is nothing but a political rally to gain the sympathies of the coalition government in Maharashtra, their detractors say.

And, MES leaders do not deny this. “We started as a socio-cultural organisation. But we have grown up to be a political party. We will seek the support of all leaders who are sympathetic to our cause,” Mr. Kinekar said.

MES insiders say that they are hoping to regain strength in the five Assembly constituencies in the district, Belagavi North, Belagavi South, Belagavi Rural, Khanapur and Nippani. “We had five MLAs in the past. However, we lost ground in those seats. In 2013, we also lost the Belagavi South seat that we had held on to for over 15 years. We are trying to canvas at the grassroots levels in these areas and put up our best fight,” a former city corporation member said.

Meanwhile, Kannada organisations say that MES’ grand plans will not succeed. MES has lost its base in Belagavi. Today’s younger generation does not share sympathies for the Samyukta Maharashtra cause that the older generation had, said Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of Kannada organisations in Belagavi.

“The days of MES dominance are gone,” says BJP leader and MLA Abhay Patil. “In the past decades, it got votes by raising sensational issues such as language. It also ruled the city corporation by unhealthy adjustments with the Congress. But the people have understood its dirty designs. Its resurgence is ruled out,” he said.