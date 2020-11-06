MES leader meeets Jarkiholi

Belagavi

06 November 2020 18:21 IST

Aravind Patil, former MLA and MES leader, met district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi today after winning the election to the DCC Bank board of directors from Khanapur. He defeated Anjali Nimbalkar, Congress MLA, by two votes. He got 27 out of the 52 votes in primary agriculture cooperative societies in Khanapur taluk.

He declined to comment on whether he would be joining the BJP.

