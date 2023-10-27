MES leader booked on the charge of issuing a threat to Belagavi City Corporation member

October 27, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi City Police have registered a case against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Ramakant Konduskar on the charge of issuing a threat to a member of the Belagavi City Corporation, Raju Bhatkhande, and insulting him.

A similar charge has been made against 18 supporters of Mr. Konduskar.

Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Bhatkhande, the city police registered a case of unlawful assembly, intentional insult, provocation and criminal intimidation against Mr. Konduskar.

Mr. Bhatkhande has said that Mr. Konduskar and 300 of his supporters gathered outside his house and threatened him with dire consequences on Thursday.

The threat, Mr. Konduskar’s supporters said, is a consequence of the objections raised by Mr. Bhatkhande and the former chairman of Belagavi Urban Development Authority Sanjay Belgaonkar to a protest organised by Mr. Konduskar against Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil.

Mr. Konduskar, it may be mentioned, unsuccessfully contested against Mr. Patil in the 2023 Assembly polls.

A few days ago, Mr. Konduskar organised a protest against Mr. Patil saying he has been torturing and blackmailing Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes officials in the city corporation.

“We issued a statement condemning this protest. But Mr. Konduskar did not take it in the right spirit. He gathered the crowd in front of my house and started shouting at me, insulting me. He also threatened me with dire consequences,” Mr. Bhatkhande said.

