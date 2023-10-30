MES claims Maharashtra Ministers will participate in ‘Black Day’

October 30, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Belagavi

Claims of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders that some Maharashtra Ministers will participate in the ‘Black Day’ on Karnataka Rajyotsava day, to oppose the unification of the State in Belagavi on November 1, has come under fire from Kannada organisations.

Kannada organisations have written to the Karnataka government seeking a ban on the Black Day observations in Belagavi.

According to MES leaders, Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM, had promised a delegation of MES leaders that he would depute one or two senior Ministers to Belagavi to speak at the event to be organised by them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Shinde has made a public statement in this regard in Kolhapur on Sunday. We hope he will keep his promise,” said Vikas Kalaghatagi, MES spokesperson.

Ashok Chandaragi, convener of Kannada organisations in Belagavi district, has strongly condemned the statements of MES leaders and the Maharashtra government’s stand. “We have been opposing Black Day that is observed by separatist forces like the MES since inception. However, the Maharashtra government keeps encouraging such forces and tries to give credence to them by sending its representatives. We should not allow them. They should not be treated as our guests, but as trouble-makers. We have requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take action against the MES and stop such disruptive events,’‘ he said.

Last year, just before the winter session of Karnataka legislature, the Belagavi district administration banned some Maharashtra politicians from entering the district.

Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil issued orders banning the entry of Dhairyasheel Mane, MP and member of the border dispute committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.