June 16, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Zilla Vishwakarma Vidyavardhaka Sangha will felicitate meritorious students of the community in Belagavi on June 25.

Sri Shankaracharya Kadalskar Pandit will inaugurate the event at the sangha’s hall in Kali Ambrayi at 10 a.m.

Nirmala Battal, principal, College of Education, Mounesh Deshnur, and Vinayak Badiger, police officers, Prabhakar Badiger, Sangha president, Rakesh Parishwad, and others will be present.

