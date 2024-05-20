Meritorious students felicitated in Yadgir

Channareddy Patil Tunnur, MLA, has praised the district unit of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists for felicitating meritorious students.

He was addressing a programme in which students who got high scores in the SSLC examinations were felicitated at Patrika Bhavan in Yadgir on Sunday.

Mallappa Sankin, district unit president of KUWJ, said that this is the third year where the district unit has been felicitating children of journalists for getting high marks in SSLC examinations.

The association has felicitated nine students with cash rewards of ₹5,000 each during the event.

Bhavani Singh Thakur, Raghavendra Kamanatagi, Raju Nallikar, Gundabhat Joshi, Mahesh Kalal, Siddappa Lingeri, Sajid Hayat, Narasappa Narayanore, and others were present.

