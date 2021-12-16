Merit scholarships for MSc (Food Technology) students at CFTRI

Mysuru

16 December 2021 18:59 IST

A function was organised at CFTRI in Mysuru on Thursday to distribute the Kerry scholarship to students securing the highest marks in the entrance exams for its MSc (Food Technology) for the 2021-23 batch.

A statement from CFTRI said the scholarships were bagged by Riya Saini, Krishna Kumar Upadhyay and Valcea Pearl D’Cunha.

The merit scholarships have been instituted by Kerry Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, a manufacturer of food ingredients, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. The scholarship, which starts from 2021-22, consists of tuition fees, boarding and lodging fee and development fee.

The three students will be eligible for the scholarship for the entire course duration.

Further, three students, who secure the highest marks in the first year exams of MSc (Food Technology) will be eligible for scholarships in the final year, said a statement.

The scholarship award programme held at Cheluvamba Hall of CFTRI on Thursday was attended by CFTRI Director Sridevi Singh, who delivered the presidential address, besides representatives from Kerry Ingredients India.

The MSc (Food Technology) course was started in the year 1964 as part of International Food Technology Training Centre (IFTTC) at CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru.

Admission for the course is through national-level entrance examination with an intake of 29 students. Additional two seats are reserved for industry personnel and one seat for defence personnel. The degree will be awarded by Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), which was established in 2010 by a resolution of the Government of India and the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research Act 2011, notified as an “Institution of National Importance”, the statement added.