‘Meri Saheli’ to shore up security for women passengers on trains

Mysuru

31 October 2020 20:00 IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday launched an initiative for shoring up security for women rail passengers in the Mysuru Division.

Called “Meri Saheli’’, the initiative will provide safety and security to women passengers travelling by trains for their entire journey, from the station of origin to their respective destinations.

The initiative entails interaction with women passengers – especially those travelling alone – by the RPF women personnel at the originating station. The authorities said the passengers will be briefed about the precautions to be taken during the journey and are advised to dial 182 in case of any problem in the coach.

The RPF team collects the seat numbers of the women passengers and conveys them to RPF personnel at stations en route. The RPF staff on duty at the platforms will also keep an unobtrusive watch over the coaches and berths and interact with the women passengers if need arises, railway authorities said.

The RPF escorts on board will also cover the coaches or the identified berth during the course of the journey.

RPF teams at the destination will collect the feedback from the identified women passengers and their response will be analysed for corrective actions if required. In the event a distress call originates from a train covered under Meri Saheli initiative the response will be monitored by senior officers, the authorities added.