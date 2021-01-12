Merge all four State road transport corporations, State govt. urged

H.V. Ananth Subbarao, State president of the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday.

KALABURAGI

12 January 2021 01:09 IST

KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has demanded that the State government save the road transport corporations (RTCs) from financial distress and also to strengthen them financially for providing better services to the public.

H.V. Ananth Subbarao, State president of the federation, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, demanded that the State government allocate ₹ 1,000 crore for the road transport corporations in every budget and also to merge all the four of them.

Mr. Subbarao also demanded that the salaries of all employees working in the transport corporations to be paid by the State government.

The transport corporations should be exempted from paying Motor Vehicle Tax and toll.

He said that Excise duty collected on diesel by the government from the transport corporations should be reduced by half. The government has to pay all dues related to student bus pass.

Mr. Subbarao demanded that the managements give attendance to all employees due to the cancellation of schedules during the COVID-19 situation. During the pandemic, the transport corporations have not been able to operate all schedules. Though the employees reported to depots and work spots, all have not been given work. On the other hand, their leaves are adjusted and their salaries have not been paid. The federation demanded that the managements treat their leave as on-duty in all such cases and pay their salaries.

He also demanded that the government extend ₹ 30 lakh compensation to those who died on COVID-19 duty. At least 50 employees in the transport corporations died due to the pandemic, he added.

The federation also demanded a new medical scheme based on ESI model for all employees, since the existing medical benefits are very meagre.