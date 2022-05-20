Merge agricultural, horticultural varsities, says Shobha Karandlaje

It is necessary for improved knowledge sharing and benefit of farmers, she says

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said here on Friday that the agricultural and horticultural universities should be merged for improved knowledge sharing and benefit of farmers.

Speaking to media persons here, Ms. Karandlaje said she had also aired her views to the State government and claimed that it was being considered.

She said for a farmer in one part of the State keen to harness the potential of horticulture, he had to go all the way to Bagalkot where the horticulture university was situated. Besides, both agriculture and horticulture were not segregated, as at present, and hence she had suggested for merging the two streams.

The Minister also said that the district agricultural plan (DAP) was the way forward for better utilisation of Agriculture Infrastructure Funds. But the DAP was yet to be conceived and submitted for approval in most States, she added.

Ms. Karandlaje said DAP also called for greater cohesion and coordination of different ministries related to agriculture. There were multiple departments or ministries, including that of agriculture, sericulture, horticulture, fisheries and sugar, while agricultural exports was handled separately and was a handicap in ensuring better synergy and optimal utilisation of capacity in agriculture , said the Minister.

Ms. Karandlajge said from a food importing nation India had become a top food exporter and was ranked 9th in the world in terms of agricultural exports. India exported food not only to developing nations during the pandemic but also the developed nations, she added.

The focus was to bring a transformation in agriculture and from a mere food cultivator, the government would assist farmers in exporting the surplus and help increase their income, said the Minister.