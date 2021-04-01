Mercury soars in Mysuru as temperature hits 37.9°C

The intensity of the summer is growing by the day, with Mysuru recording a temperature of 37.9°C on Wednesday, which is 4°C above normal for the period.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), even the minimum temperature in Mysuru — 24.4°C — was higher than normal by 3°C.

Wednesday’s temperature equalled the all-time high temperature for the month of March recorded on March 8, 2019, as per IMD records. The forecast for the next seven days indicates scorching heat, with the maximum temperature likely to touch the 38°C mark with no respite in the offing. Though the forecast for Thursday is partly cloudy skies, the weather will remain torrid for the duration of the forecast.

The prolonged monsoon and unseasonal rains during the months of December have helped offset the severity of the summer this year to a considerable extent. But there has been a pattern of increase in daytime temperature in the past few days.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre recorded a maximum of 36.3°C for Mysuru for the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mandya was equally torrid, recording a temperature of with 36.1°C, while Chamarajanagar recorded 35.8°C for the same period. Private weather channels pegged Mysuru’s maximum temperature at 37°C.

Meanwhile, parts of Chamarajanagar in the forest regions of Bandipur received thunderstorms and rains early in the week. Though it did not cover most of the tiger reserve, it brought some respite to the Moolehole range. But sources in the Forest Department said that the threat of forest fires was far from over and was at its highest, and hence the authorities and field staff have not let their guard down.