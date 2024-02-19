GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mercury rising in Mysuru

Monsoon failure has added to searing heat 

February 19, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Beating the heat... Regular intake of fluids helps ward off dehydration due to searing heat.

Beating the heat... Regular intake of fluids helps ward off dehydration due to searing heat. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The maximum temperature for Mysuru has touched the 35 degree Celsius mark and the severity of the heat is on the rise with each passing day.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) which monitors the weather indicated that the maximum temperature in Mysuru hit the 35 degree Celsius mark during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

The severity of the heat was equally torrid in the adjoining districts and Mandya recorded a maximum of 34.8 degree Celsius while Chamarajanagar registered 34.9 degree Celsius during the same period. Kodagu which once used to boast of a moderate climate and was an attractive destination to beat the heat during summer, was not far behind. The maximum temperature was 33.7 degree Celsius while its minimum temperature was higher than its neighbouring districts.

While the minimum temperature in Kodagu during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday was 20.2 degree Celsius, the minimum temperature in Mysuru was 19.2 degrees Celsius, in Mandya it was 18 degree Celsius while Chamarajanagar recorded a minimum of 18.6 degree Celsius during the same period, according to KSNDMC.

Private weather service provider Skymet pegged the maximum temperature for Mysuru at 34 degree Celsius for Wednesday but its 15 day forecast for Mysuru indicates that the temperature will hit the 35 degree Celsius mark on Wednesday.

According to Indian Meteorological Department records, the highest ever temperature for the month of February for Mysuru was 36.1 degree Celsius recorded on February 28th, 1931 and the extreme lowest temperature was 8.6 degree Celsius recorded on February 14, 2006.

The KSNDMC recorded temperature of 35 degree Celsius for Mysuru for the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, was also higher than the mean of the highest maximum temperature for the month which is 33.5 degree Celsius.

Given the severity of the heat as early as in February, there are concerns over the climatic conditions in the weeks ahead. Historically summer tends to peak during March and April in Mysuru. It is only the onset of pre-monsoon rains that brings an early reprieve but they are still two months away.

Mr.Govindaraju, who used to monitor weather at the Naganahalli Agro Met Field Unit of IMD, and has since retired, said monsoon failure and the severity of the drought has intensified the heat this year. The IMD’s Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa has also forecast that the maximum temperature could reach 37.1 degree C on Wednesday.

In the meantime, people, when out during afternoon, are taking recourse to tender coconut and sugarcane juice to quench their thirst and beat the heat. 

However, the Mysuru-Mandya-Chamarajanagar belt is ‘’relatively cooler’’ when compared to a few districts in central and northern Karnataka where the temperature has crossed the 36 degree Celsius mark.

Bagalkote recorded 37.3 degree Celsius while Ballari, Kalaburagi, and Gadag recorded 36.8 degree Celsius and Raichur was sizzling at 37.8 degree Celsius, as per the KSNDMC records.

