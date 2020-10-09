Merchants say implement ‘One Nation One Tax’ policy

HUBBALLI

09 October 2020 20:46 IST

The office-bearers of the Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Merchants Association, Hubballi, have urged the Director of Agricultural Marketing to clarify and find solutions to the technical problems being faced by traders while operating from APMC yards after the recent ordinance.

Led by president of KCCI Mahendra Ladhad, secretary Ashok Gadad, the former KCCI president Shankranna Muanvalli, president of Merchants Association Basavarj Yaklaspur, they submitted a memorandum to the Director of Agricultural Marketing Karigouda during an interaction in Hubballi on Friday.

The Department of Agricultural Marketing organised the interaction with APMC merchants on KCCI premises on Friday regarding the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, and the subsequent developments.

During the interaction, the APMC merchants raised several queries and also sought further clarification from the government on some technical issues.

Welcoming the State government’s decision to reduce cess to 0.35 % from 1.5 %, the merchants demanded the implementation of “One Nation One Tax” policy of the Union government as it is, in the State also.

They submitted a detailed memorandum comprising their demands, including the problems caused due to the “35A and 35B permit system” to merchants and customers inside and outside the APMC yards.

The merchants also brought the issue of non-availabilities of basic amenities at the APMC yard at Amargol in Hubballi, considered the biggest APMC yard in Asia, and sought the cancellation of property tax imposed prior to 2008-09 on shops operating from the APMC yard. In the memorandum, they have also urged the government to clarify on various technical issues pertaining to the cess, permits and related issues.