Mentor system for students who do not have gadgets, internet facility

Bengaluru

02 July 2021 01:03 IST

One teacher to mentor 15 students and to meet with parents once a fortnight

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has devised an ambitious plan for students who do not have access to either gadgets or internet connectivity and cannot attend online classes, one that will involve both parents and teachers.

The goal is to ensure that children who are at a disadvantage are mentored constantly by their teachers. Parents will have to meet with their children’s teachers at least once every fortnight to discuss learning outcomes.

A survey conducted towards the end of the 2020-21 academic year revealed that over 31 lakh students in Karnataka from classes one to 10 in private and public schools did not have access to gadgets needed for online learning.

V. Anbukumar, Commissioner for Public Instruction, told The Hindu that the department had collected and mapped out data of students who have gadgets and internet connectivity. “Those who don’t have access will have to take the assistance of their parents and teachers for the 2021–22 academic year,” he said. He added that students would be given workbooks and self-learning material in order to develop competencies in different areas.

Mr. Anbukumar pointed out that a few students who do not have access to mobile, tablet computer, computers or any other devices, may get access to mobiles from their relatives or neighbours for a few hours every day. “We have asked teachers to identify such children and ensure that they are at least able to download some of the online content and watch them,” he said.

He said that one teacher would mentor 15 students who do not have access to gadgets. These teachers would meet the parents of the children once a fortnight and analyse what these students have learned and what concepts they have not been able to grasp.

However, the plan has come under criticism from some quarters, with experts pointing out that the government was putting the onus on parents. Many parents from lower socio-economic sections of society may not be able to help their children.

H.K. Manjunath, president, High School Assistant Masters’ Association, said there was a need for the State government to conduct an outreach programme and provide gadgets to at least all class 10 government school students who do not have access to any of them. “Students belonging to government schools come from extremely poor socio-economic backgrounds and they need to attend online classes so that their learning is not disrupted,” he said.

Urban-rural divide

The largest chunk of students who fall under this category are from government schools. Private school managements point out that the majority of their students have access to at least a smart phone if not computers and laptops.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said the percentage of students who did not have access to gadgets in urban areas in private schools could be estimated to be less than 10. He, however, conceded that in rural areas, the percentage of students who did not have access to gadgets was nearly 20.