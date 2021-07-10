Mentally unsound woman allegedly raped in K. R. Hospital in Mysuru

After subjecting the victim to a medical evaluation, the police have taken up the investigation.

In a shocking incident, a mentally unsound woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in K. R. Hospital in Mysuru.

The victim, who is believed to be in her thirties, was reportedly undergoing treatment in the destitute ward of the hospital for the last several months. She has now been shifted to the special care unit for victims of sexual assault at the adjoining Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children.

The alleged rape is believed to have taken place about a week back and the City police registered a FIR on Friday evening based on a complaint given by K. R. Hospital authorities. After subjecting the victim to a medical evaluation – the reports of which are still awaited – the police have taken up the investigation.

The police is checking the CCTV camera footages and inquiring with other inmates of the ward, private security personnel and other staff at the hospital. “We are looking at it from all angles”, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, Pradeep Gunti.