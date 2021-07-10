Mentally challenged woman allegedly raped at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru

A mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in the State-run K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

The victim, who is believed to be in her thirties, had been undergoing treatment in the destitute ward of the hospital for several months. She has been shifted to the special care unit for victims of sexual assault at Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children.

The alleged rape is believed to have taken place about a week ago, and Devaraja police station in the city registered an FIR on Friday evening based on a complaint given by the hospital authorities. After subjecting the victim to a medical evaluation, the reports of which are still awaited, the police have taken up investigation.

The four other women in the ward were also mentally challenged. The police are checking CCTV camera footage and inquiring with other inmates of the ward, private security personnel, and other hospital staff. “We are looking at it from all angles,” said Pradeep Gunti, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mysuru.

Meanwhile, MLA for Chamaraja L. Nagendra visited K.R. Hospital on Saturday and asked the hospital superintendent, Nanjundaswamy, and Nanjaraju, Dean of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, to tighten security at the hospital. He is said to have sought a three-layered 24x7 security system and expansion of CCTV coverage of the hospital.

State Mahila Congress chief Pushpa Amarnath took to Twitter to condemn the “demonic” act at K.R. Hospital and urged the government to immediately conduct a probe, arrest the accused, and ensure justice to the victim.