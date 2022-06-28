Mentally-challenged boy drowns in sump

A 15-year-old mentally-challenged boy drowned in a sump of an under construction building while playing in front of his house in Muneshwara Layout of Vaderahalli on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sai Sharan, son of Raju, a tailor residing in Muneshwara Layout. According to the Vidyaranyapura police, Sharan had gone out of the house to play around 5.30 p.m.. His parents went in search of him since he didn't return home for a long time.

At around 8 p.m., the family found his body near the water sump of the building. The sump was left open, and Sharan is suspected to have slipped while playing, a police officer said.

The building belonging to Renuka Srinivas has been under construction for the last 15 months. Based on the complaint of the parents, the police have taken up a case of negligence against the owner.