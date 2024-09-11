ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mental health problem is like any other health issue and it can be solved’

Published - September 11, 2024 06:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A World Suicide Prevention Day event was organised at the BLDE Deemed to be University in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Psychiatrist Santhosh Ramdurga and other resource persons spoke on various issues.

Dr. Ramdurga said that the rate of suicide is increasing due to people’s failure to deal with modern day stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged youth to learn to remain calm by taking care of their physical and mental health. He urged young men and women to seek professional help in case of anxiety and stress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Suicide cases are increasing worldwide and India is no exception. It is very important to consult a mental health professional the moment a person is showing signs of unbearable anxiety,” he said.

“We need to realise that mental health problem is like any other health problem. Several problems can be solved by consulting counsellors and mental health professionals,” he said.

Principal Shalmon Chopade, Head of Department of Psychiatry Nazir Balagara, Nishant, Saurabh Biradar, Navina Chitty, Mahendra Kumar, Riaz, Paijal, Shilpa Balagar, Appanagouda Patil, Amitakumar Biradar and others were present, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US