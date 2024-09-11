‘Mental health problem is like any other health issue and it can be solved’

A World Suicide Prevention Day event was organised at the BLDE Deemed to be University in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

Psychiatrist Santhosh Ramdurga and other resource persons spoke on various issues.

Dr. Ramdurga said that the rate of suicide is increasing due to people’s failure to deal with modern day stress.

He urged youth to learn to remain calm by taking care of their physical and mental health. He urged young men and women to seek professional help in case of anxiety and stress.

“Suicide cases are increasing worldwide and India is no exception. It is very important to consult a mental health professional the moment a person is showing signs of unbearable anxiety,” he said.

“We need to realise that mental health problem is like any other health problem. Several problems can be solved by consulting counsellors and mental health professionals,” he said.

Principal Shalmon Chopade, Head of Department of Psychiatry Nazir Balagara, Nishant, Saurabh Biradar, Navina Chitty, Mahendra Kumar, Riaz, Paijal, Shilpa Balagar, Appanagouda Patil, Amitakumar Biradar and others were present, said a release.

