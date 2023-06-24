Menstrual health and hygiene campaign launched

June 24, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Bengaluru

UNESCO India and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham came together to launch a campaign aimed at raising awareness about menstrual health and hygiene management (MHHM) among women including young girls attending school.

Titled “SpotlightRed”, the campaign introduces five teaching-learning modules on MHHM in different thematic areas (Children and Young Adults, Teachers and Educators, Gender Empowerment, Persons with Disabilities, and Well-being through Nutrition), said a release. The modules aim to empower adolescents from diverse backgrounds.

UNESCO, which has partnered with Procter and Gamble, has also brought out a national survey and gap analysis report on MHHM under the #KeepGirlsinSchool campaign. The report revealed that in poor urban areas, 50% of adolescent girls (aged 15 to 19) lack access to hygienic methods for managing their periods. However, economically developed states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and the union territory of Delhi exhibited a higher adoption rate of hygienic methods, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.