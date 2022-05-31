Karnataka

MEMU trains to stop at Hoodi

Special Correspondent Bengaluru May 31, 2022 23:35 IST
Updated: May 31, 2022 23:35 IST

The South Western Railway (SWR) will provide a temporary stoppage for two MEMU trains at Hoodi station. With effect from June 1, Train number 06555 operated between KSR Bengaluru and Jolarpettai will be given a stoppage for one minute at Hoodi station. The train will arrive at the station at 6.01 p.m.

Train number 06556 coming from the return direction will stop at the station at 6.43 a.m. The stoppage will be given on an experimental basis from June 1 to August 31, 2022. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Roads and Rails
railway
Read more...