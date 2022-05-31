MEMU trains to stop at Hoodi
The South Western Railway (SWR) will provide a temporary stoppage for two MEMU trains at Hoodi station. With effect from June 1, Train number 06555 operated between KSR Bengaluru and Jolarpettai will be given a stoppage for one minute at Hoodi station. The train will arrive at the station at 6.01 p.m.
Train number 06556 coming from the return direction will stop at the station at 6.43 a.m. The stoppage will be given on an experimental basis from June 1 to August 31, 2022.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.