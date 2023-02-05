Memorial for Vishnuvardhan in Mysuru triggers ’fan tourism’

February 05, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - MYSURU

A week after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Vishnuvardhan Memorial located at Udboor on the outskirts of Mysuru, continues to draw the late actor’s fans in legions.

There is no let up in the crowd be it weekend or weekdays and the fans tend to come not only from Mysuru and Bengaluru but from across the State and has triggered a ‘’fan tourism’’ since a week.

The memorial constructed on a 5 acre plot has a museum displaying over 675 photographs of the actor culled out from various films in which he acted and is curated and displayed in a chronological order.

Embedded to the museum which is circular in shape is a pond which is open to sky in the middle of which is a giant ‘’kadaga’’ or bracelet. Opposite the bracelet is the 7-ft. tall statue of Vishnuvardhan chiselled by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

The fans go around the museum admiring the photographs of the actor in his various roles, pause to discuss the scene with their fellow travellers or fans and end up taking a selfie in front of the photograph.

The more reverential among the fans make it a point to view each and every photograph on display before making their way to the statue. The caretaker ensures that nobody comes too close to the statue with the footwear on and fans who hold the site as sacred admire it from a distance and raise slogans in praise of the late actor and move on.

‘’The steady stream of fans is unabated since a week and the total footfall is 10,000 to 15,000 on an average’’, said the local security staff deployed to guard the premises. ‘’It is not only from Mysuru but fans come all the way from Chickballapur, Chitradurga, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and other districts of the State’’, he added.

Outside the museum coconuts are broken by fans in front of the giant cutouts of the actor while songs from movies acted by Vishnuvardhan are played on the loudspeaker. Another group of fans have a blood donation camp running through the week.

The unending stream of visitors has triggered a few commercial ventures with temporary kiosks selling tender coconut, cold drinks, water bottles, ice cream etc which tend to be in demand given the searing heat. Photographs of Vishnuvardhan are also on sale and embedding it to the mobile backcover sets a fan back by ₹50. But the photograph perceived to be a souvenir is priceless for the fans who travel a long distance to visit the museum.