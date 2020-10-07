Memorial for Suresh Angadi in Delhi: Yediyurappa

The State government will fund the construction of a memorial for the late Railway Minister and BJP leader Suresh Angadi at the place of his burial in New Delhi.

“We have decided to have a memorial for the late leader be built in New Delhi. I will release the funds. I will ensure that officers seek and obtain approvals,” Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Wednesday. He said the memorial will come up at the Veerashaiva burial ground in Kailash in New Delhi.

He was speaking to journalists at the Sambra airport on Wednesday, before moving to the home of Mr. Suresh Angadi to meet the bereaved family.

“It is difficult to believe that Mr. Angadi is no more. He was a very well behaved, polite leader. He had long-time connections with his voters. He also did a remarkable job as Railway Minister. I have told him several times that he was doing very good work on the lines of what Jaffer Sharief (former Railway Minister and Congress leader ) did to Karnataka,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

“Mr .Angadi was a healthy man and his confidence about his health may have betrayed him. He was suffering from fever, but he neglected it. Even after reaching Delhi, he did not get himself tested in time. That may have affected his health badly,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Mr.Yediyurappa refused to comment on the Goa government deciding to file a contempt petition against Karnataka over the Mahadayi water issue.

Later, at the Angadi residence, Mr. Yediyurappa spoke to the late Minister’s mother Somavva, wife Mangala, daughters and other relatives. Minister for Heavy Industries Jagadish Shettar, who is related to the Angadis, and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai accompanied him.