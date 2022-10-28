Memorandums worth ₹1,275 cr. to create 9,100 jobs signed during launch of Hubballi FMCG Cluster

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai formally inaugurates the facility that was initially mooted during the tenure of then Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar

An MoU of investment for FMCG Cluster being exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar during the inauguration of Hubballi FMCG Cluster in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai formally inaugurates the facility that was initially mooted during the tenure of then Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar

The Hubballi FMCG Cluster, which was initially mooted during the tenure of then Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, was finally realised on Friday with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai formally inaugurating it in Hubballi and exchanging memorandums with entrepreneurs.

In an event that saw too many claimants vying for credit for the establishment of the FMCG Cluster, memorandums of understanding worth ₹1,275 crore investment that promise creation of 9,100 direct employment opportunities were exchanged in the presence of Union Mnister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Mr. Jagadish Shettar, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and a host of elected representatives and those from leading business houses. An investors meet coincided with the inauguration of the cluster.

Ghodawat Food Pro Pvt. Ltd. and Uflex Ltd. are the major investors in the cluster with investments of ₹320 crore and ₹500 crore, respectively. Alpla India Pvt. Ltd. is investing ₹100 crore.

Special townships

Elaborating on the various initiatives taken by the State government, Mr. Bommai said that five special industrial townships have been planned in Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Davangere and Chitradurga. And, already, 1,000 acres of land for each township have been identified.

The FMCG Cluster will be a boost to the Invest Karnataka initiative and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, tier-2 and tier-3 cities will make crucial contribution to the country’s economy in the coming years.

The Chief Minister spoke at length about the State government’s policies in different sectors and how Karnataka has developed over a period of time thanks to the policies and initiatives of various governments post-Independence.

Delivering a special talk, Chairman of Manipal Global Education Services Mohandas Pai emphasised the need for developing Hubballi-Dharwad by attracting more investment in different sectors. Elaborating on the economy, he said that Karnataka is the leader in several aspects and the Karnataka model should be pursued vigorously to further contribute to the country’s economy.

Mr. Joshi said that the whole world is looking at India now as the country has converted its huge population into demographic dividend under Mr. Modi.

Mr. Jagadish Shettar, Mr. Murugesh Nirani, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad briefed about the efforts that went into the establishment of the FMCG Cluster.

Ministers Halappa Achar, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Members of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya, Amrut Desai, the former MP Vijay Sankeshwar, Chairman of FMCG Vision Group Ullas Kamath, member Ashok Shettar and others were present.