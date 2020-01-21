Memorandum submitted on CAA, NRC

Terming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) threats to national integration, various progressive thinkers on Monday urged the Centre to immediately withdraw them.

They submitted a memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to the office of Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh. They said CAA, NPR and NRC were discriminatory and went against the values of the Constitution. They also accused the BJP government at the Centre of diverting people’s attention from its failures such as economic slowdown, unemployment, impacts of demonetisation, price rise and increasing crimes against women and children.

They said the Centre was trying to gain political mileages by dividing the country on religious lines using controversial laws.