Meme of morphed images creates controversy

January 24, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An internet meme created using morphed images of Chhatrapati Shivaji created a controversy within a few hours of being shared in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Shivaji’s images were morphed to look like an adult video star in an Instagram post. The handle identified itself as belonging to Mohammad Imran. There were no more details in the profile.

BJP members took objection to the attempt to insult the Maratha king. A delegation, led by Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil, went to Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah demanding immediate action.

Mr. Patil suspected that anti-Indian elements were behind the post. The police said that they are investigating the matter.

