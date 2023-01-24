HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Meme of morphed images creates controversy

January 24, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An internet meme created using morphed images of Chhatrapati Shivaji created a controversy within a few hours of being shared in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Shivaji’s images were morphed to look like an adult video star in an Instagram post. The handle identified itself as belonging to Mohammad Imran. There were no more details in the profile.

BJP members took objection to the attempt to insult the Maratha king. A delegation, led by Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil, went to Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah demanding immediate action.

Mr. Patil suspected that anti-Indian elements were behind the post. The police said that they are investigating the matter.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.