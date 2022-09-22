Members vent ire against non-functional dialysis centres

ADVERTISEMENT

Legislative Assembly members cutting across the partylines on Thursday expressed their ire against the non-functioning of dialysis centres in the government taluk hospitals across the State and sought immediate steps for resuming services.

During the question hour in the House, Mane Srinivas ánd R. Narendra (both Congress), Venkatarao Nadagouda and K.L. Shivalinge Gowda (both JD-S), and Poornima Krishnappa (BJP) raised the issue and said dialysis centres in taluk hospitals had not been functioning for several months and the centres were not hygenic. Patients visit hospitals located in district hospitals seeking treatment. Only one of the two machines provided to each taluk hospital had been providing services owing to the shortage of technical personnel, they said.

Members said patients have been running from pillar to post seeking dialysis in district and taluk hospitals. Closure of centres caused delay and inconvenience to patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told the Minister to take steps on a war footing to set right the system and ensure timely dialysis treatment to the poor.

Shivananda Patil (Congress) suggested to the government to appoint technicians on outsourcing basis to resume services.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar said B.R. Shetty’s Group had gone financially bankrupt and there were problems in the delivery of service in many dialysis centres in taluk hospitals run by it. Services would be restored in two months by calling fresh tenders for hiring an agency to run centres.