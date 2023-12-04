ADVERTISEMENT

Members read out Preamble in Assembly

December 04, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Assembly in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The start of the Legislative Assembly session in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Monday was marked by the reading of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Before starting the proceedings of the House, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader said the members of the House will read out the Preamble.

When BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil sought to know from the Speaker if the members will be made to read the “original” or the “amended” Preamble, Mr. Khader said the member will know when he reads out the preamble after him.

The Congress Government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had organised a mega event of reading out the Preamble on International Day of Democracy on September 15.

