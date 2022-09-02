Members of Vedike march to protest against increasing sexual violence against women

Daurjanya Virodhi Vedike along with other organisations took out massive protest march in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Condemning the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case of 2002, members of 25 organisations under the banner of Daurjanya Virodhi Vedike - Kalaburagi took out a protest march here on Friday.

Agitators gathered at Jagat circle raised slogans demanding the Gujarat government to rescind the decision and send the convicts involved in heinous crime back to jail. The protestors marched towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India through district administration.

“Atrocities on women are on the rise in the country. When the courts have awarded them life imprisonment, the Gujarat government’s decision to release the convicts in the Bilkis case is a shameful one,” Activist K. Neela said.

Ms. Neela said that the victim Ms. Bano was pregnant when she was brutally gang raped in communal violence in 2002. Seven members of the woman’s family, including her three-year-old daughter were also killed in the violence. She appealed to the people of the nation to demand from the Modi-led government, justice for the victim. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the safety and protection of women in the Independence Day speech and the same day the rapists were released, she added.

Another activist Meenakshi Bali alleged that there were lapses and delay in the probe in connection with Chitradurga Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru’s case. Though seer had been booked under provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, there was delay in arresting him.

Vedike members also demanded life imprisonment for the accused school teacher in Rajasthan for beating nine-year-old Dalit boy to death for drinking water from a pot in the private school. Caste-based violence in India is increasing, but often they are unreported due to social pressures, they said.

According to NCRB’s data, crime against women increased under the Modi government. Most of the cases of heinous crimes against women were registered under assault on honor, kidnapping and rape, they said.

Organisations including — Devadasi Vimochana Sangha, Slum Jan Andolan, Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, Prajna Kanoonu Salaha Samiti, Anganwadi Retired Employees Association and pro-farmers and students organizations participated in the protest.