Members of various organisations demand Karnataka HC intervention in Murugha Mutt seer case

They raised slogans against the State government and alleged that it was trying to protect the seer

Praveen B. Para KALABURAGI
September 03, 2022 21:30 IST

Several organisations staged protest in Kalaburagi on Saturday demanding intervention of High Court in Murugha Mutt case. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of the Prabuddha Bharat Sangharsha Samiti, Republican Youth federation, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sanghatane staged a protest in Kalaburagi demanding Karnataka government to transfer the Murgha Mutt head Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru case to Karnataka High Court.

The members of all the organisations who gathered at Jagat circle raised slogans against the State government and alleged that the government was trying to protect the seer.

Prabuddha Bharat Sangharsha Samiti convener Ashwini Madankar stated that investigation in not being carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner. Activist said that the seer is facing charges of sexual abuse on minor girls, and the intervention of the High Court in monitoring the ongoing inquiry was required to ensure fair investigation.

The agitators also raised questions about delay in arrest of the seer and the way in which mahazar was conducted.

