Members of trade and industry bodies protest against hike in power tariff

June 22, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of various trade and industry bodies held a protest in Belagavi on Thursday against, what they called, the sudden and hefty hike in power tariff. This was part of the symbolic industries’ bandh across the State.

Members of the Belgaum Foundry Cluster, the Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Forum of all associations in Belagavi, the Karnataka State Small Scale Industries Association and others walked from Bogarves to the Rani Channamma Circle and the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They held posters against the increase in power bills and demanded that the government withdraw it.

They said that all industries, except emergency and special sector industries, were closed. The owners, workers, and allied industry workers had also joined the protest.

They said that the price rise was abnormally high, sudden, and unprecedented and unilaterally announced, without consulting them.

“The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, in its order on May 12, approved increments in fixed charges and unit charges and reduced phases of calculation. The KERC has also approved high fuel adjustment charges and collection of arrears from April 1. All this are affecting industries badly. This is the case with all electricity supply companies in the State,” they said.

“Our requests to withdraw the hike have not accepted. After a discussion with Hescom officials, we have agreed to pay only three-fourths of the bills, under protest. However running industries will become unviable if we are to continue paying the new tariff,” they said.

The KERC has approved charges much higher than what was asked by the Escoms. They have also changed the method of calculation of FAC by which the FAC has more than doubled for the consumers, they alleged.

“Even domestic consumers are affected. Most people are getting bills that are demanding double the usual amount,” Rohan Juvali, former president, BCCI, said.

Rajkumar Patil, an industrialist, said that the hike in electricity charges would force some of them to go back using diesel generators that would add to pollution. “If that happens, we will not be able to reach our goal of zero emissions,” he said.