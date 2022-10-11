Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha continue dharna demanding better MSP for sugarcane

A doctor checks up on farmers who are protesting in front of the DC’s office in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha continued their dharna before the deputy commissioner’s office demanding a higher price for sugarcane, in Belagavi.

They spent the night before the front door of the office sleeping on mattresses and shouting slogans against the government. They locked the front door in protest against what they called inaction of the government about their long pending demands.

They are demanding that Karnataka government fix a minimum support price of ₹5,500 per tonne of sugarcane, and ensure that the sugar factories — private or cooperative, pay farmers the hiked price.

The present MSP is ₹2,750 per tonne of sugarcane.

Choonappa Pujari and around a dozen other leaders were protesting. Government doctors arrived at the protest venue and conducted a health check up of the protestors.