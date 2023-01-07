ADVERTISEMENT

Members of standing committees of Shivamogga city corporation elected

January 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The elections to appoint members of the four standing committees of Shivamogga City Corporation were held on Saturday. The members were elected unopposed in the process conducted by Aditya Amla Biswas, Regional Commissioner of Bengaluru Division.

Members elected to the standing committee on tax fixation, finance and appeals are Arathi A.M. Prakash, Vishwanath U.H, Suvarna N., Asha Chandrappa, E. Vishwas, B.A. Ramesh Hegde and Shamir Khan.

Members of the standing committee on public health, education and social justice are N.S. Manjunath, Prabhakar P., Surekha Muralidhar, Dhiraraj H. Lata Ganesh, R.C. Naika and Nagaraj Kankari.

Members of the standing committee on town planning and reforms are Bhanumathi Vinod Kumar, S.N. Channabasappa, Rahul P. Bidare, Kalpana Ramesh, Meena Govindaraj, Rekha A.S and Manjula.

Members of the standing committee on accounts are Sangeetha, Anita Ravishankar, Raju S.G., Yogesh H.C., Shabana Khanam, Yamuna Rangegowda and Mehak Sharief.

