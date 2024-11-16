Members of Panchamasali community to lay siege to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on December 10

Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, head of Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha, has said that Panchamasali community members will lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on December 10 with tractors, demanding 2A reservation for the community.

Addressing presspersons after holding a meeting of advocates of the community in Hubballi on Saturday, he said although the community had been fighting for the cause for the last three years, nothing concrete had happened yet.

“The present government put off the decision citing the poll code of conduct. Subsequently the talks failed as the Chief Minister did not agree to giving 2D reservation. Now our demand is that the government should issue notification giving 2A reservation to the community immediately. Otherwise we will lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on December 10 with five lakh people and 5,000 tractors,” he warned.

The seer said that if the dates of the winter session of the legislature were changed, then they would lay siege to the soudha on the second day of the session. He also appealed to legislators of the community to participate in the protest without fail or invite the wrath of the community.

The seer said that some legislators were reluctant even to talk to the government on the issue and he would request them to introspect.