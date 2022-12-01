Members of Institute of Engineers join hands with BTP to decongest Bengaluru traffic

December 01, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

A delegation of members from the Institute of Engineers on Thursday met Special Commissioner (Traffic) M.A. Saleem, offering technical support for traffic decongestion.

The members held discussions to share their technical ideas on creating traffic infrastructure to ease the flow, Mr. Saleem said.

Elaborating on the plan, he said that the traffic police identified 10 major junctions which are presently problematic and need immediate attention.

Apart from this, a few more junctions have also been added to the list to improve their condition.

The first in the list is Hebbal junction. Banning goods vehicles during peak hours has reduced 30% of the traffic problems and the travel time has been brought down from 20 minutes to 7 minutes, according to a test by the traffic police before and after the changes, he said.

Different plans are needed for different junctions, he added. “Goraguntepalya Junction, which is second in the list, needs reduction of phases in traffic signals to ensure faster movement and free flow of outgoing traffic. This needs a redesign of the three-phased signal to two phase, so that the waiting time at every junction could be reduced. Likewise, at K.R. Puram Junction, there is some encroachment owing to ongoing construction activities, which will be cleared. A free left turn road has been introduced at the Silk Board Junction to avoid traffic pile-up from Bommanahalli towards BTM Layout,” he explained.

For the other roads, phasing out the signal lights from three phase to two phase will further reduce the travel time in a big way, he said.

Citing an example, Mr. Saleem said that signal timings on the stretch of JC Road from Minerva Circle till Town Hall has been reduced to allow traffic flow without a break. Thus, the travel time on the road has further been reduced.

In addition to this, zero tolerance for haphazard parking on roads, footpath encroachment, and jaywalking has been monitored on regular basis to help the free flow of traffic.

With the technical support from the Institute of Engineers, the traffic police added a fleet of 200 traffic wardens to the existing 600 to manage traffic at the junction level.

This force will give some respite to the traffic policemen who can be redeployed for important pending work, he added.