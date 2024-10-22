GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Members of Gauri Balaga stage protest

Published - October 22, 2024 06:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Writers and activists staging a protest demanding legal action against those who felicitated accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case, in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Writers and activists staging a protest demanding legal action against those who felicitated accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case, in Shivamogga on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

People associated with Gauri Memorial Trust and Gauri Balaga, on Tuesday, staged a protest in Shivamogga condemning the recent felicitation to people accused in the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

Gathering in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city, the protesters took serious objection to the felicitation of Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadwe in Vijayapura recently. The two accused in the murder of the journalist have been released on bail. Members of Srirama Sene in Vijayapura felicitated them recently.

“The people who felicitated the accused have openly acknowledged their support to the accused. With that they have defended the murder and felicitating murder-accused is no different from instigating murder,” the protesters stated. Further, they also took objection to another accused Srikanth Hongarakar joining a political party Maharashtra after getting released on bail.

The protesters urged the Home Minister of Karnataka to book cases against those felicitated the accused and ensure the murderers are convicted and punished as per law. They also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Home Minister.

