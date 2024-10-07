Members of agriculture credit societies stage protest in Shivamogga over cut in refinance from NABARD

Farmers, who are members of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies in Shivamogga district, staged a protest in Shivamogga on Monday opposing the cut in refinance loans from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to the district cooperative banks.

Under the leadership of R.M. Manjunath Gowda, president of Shivamogga District Central Cooperative Bank (SDCC), the farmers took out a march from the SDCC Bank to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister.

The farmers get zero interest farm loans up to ₹3 lakh and up to ₹15 lakh at the interest rate of 3%. The loan schemes are supported by the NABARD’s refinance loan schemes. However, the NABARD has reduced the refinance facility substantially in the recent years.

The protesters said that in the year 2020-21, NABARD provided refinance of ₹296.26 crores to SDCC against the demand of ₹350 crores. However, for the year 2024-25, the NABARD granted only ₹113.18 against the demand of ₹750 crores. The shortfall has impacted the distribution of farm loans to eligible members in the district.

The bank had been able to provide a loan of only ₹1,200 crore, though there had been a demand for ₹2,650 crore from the members, they said. The protesters urged the Chief Minister to give suitable instruction to the NABARD to enhance its financial support to the cooperative banks.

The protest was staged under the banner of the Federation of Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies of Shivamogga district. SDCC vice-president S.K. Mariyappa, federation president Vatagodu Suresh, and others led the protest.