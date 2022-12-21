Members of 10 organisations stage protests near Suvarna Soudha

December 21, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of 10 organisations staged protests near the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Members of three organisations met Ministers to submit memoranda with some demands.

Among the protests was the one by Karnataka Madiga Samaja Okkoota whose members were seeking internal reservation for Scheduled Castes.

“There are 102 castes among Scheduled castes. However, only a few castes are cornering all benefits. This needs to stop and all communities should get equal benefits. Madigas form the biggest group among Scheduled Castes. But they are not getting the requisite benefits. The problem can be solved by proportional representation. We demand that the government implement the Sadashiva Commission recommendations,” Okkoota president Muttanna Bennur said.

Members of Uttar Karnataka Anjuman-e-Islam sat in protest with a set of demands. They included setting up an exclusive waqf board for North Karnataka, building a Haj Bhavan near Hubballi Airport and setting up a Urdu university in the State. H.M. Koppad and others were present.

Members of three associations submitted memoranda to the government. Kopra Growers Association from Tiptur Assembly constituency demanded fair price for their produce and immediate market intervention from the government as prices are falling fast.

C.B. Shashidhar and others were present. Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar met the growers to express solidarity with them.