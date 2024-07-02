ADVERTISEMENT

Members elected unopposed to Belagavi City Corporation standing committees

Published - July 02, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Belagavi

Chairmen yet to be elected to these committees

The Hindu Bureau

Members of standing committees in the city corporation posing for cameras after they were elected unopposed in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

All the 28 members of the four standing committees in the city corporation were elected unopposed in Belagavi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members were elected to the taxation, finance and appeals, public health education and social justice, city planning and development and estimates committees.

No voting was held as 29 nomination papers were filed for 28 positions and one of them was withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of the elected members will function for a period of one year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the chairmen of these committees are yet to be elected.

Floor leader and BJP member Girish Dhongadi said that each committee has five BJP members and two Opposition members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition Muzammil Doni said that the members of all parties will coordinate for the development of the city.

Regional Commissioner Sanjay Shettannanavar announced the names of the elected members.

Mayor Savita Kamble, Deputy Mayor Anand Chauhan and corporation commissioner Ashok Dudagunti and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US