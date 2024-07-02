Members elected unopposed to Belagavi City Corporation standing committees

All the 28 members of the four standing committees in the city corporation were elected unopposed in Belagavi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members were elected to the taxation, finance and appeals, public health education and social justice, city planning and development and estimates committees.

No voting was held as 29 nomination papers were filed for 28 positions and one of them was withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of the elected members will function for a period of one year.

However, the chairmen of these committees are yet to be elected.

Floor leader and BJP member Girish Dhongadi said that each committee has five BJP members and two Opposition members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition Muzammil Doni said that the members of all parties will coordinate for the development of the city.

Regional Commissioner Sanjay Shettannanavar announced the names of the elected members.

Mayor Savita Kamble, Deputy Mayor Anand Chauhan and corporation commissioner Ashok Dudagunti and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.