Members elected unopposed to Belagavi City Corporation standing committees

Chairmen yet to be elected to these committees

Published - July 02, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Members of standing committees in the city corporation posing for cameras after they were elected unopposed in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Members of standing committees in the city corporation posing for cameras after they were elected unopposed in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

All the 28 members of the four standing committees in the city corporation were elected unopposed in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Members were elected to the taxation, finance and appeals, public health education and social justice, city planning and development and estimates committees.

No voting was held as 29 nomination papers were filed for 28 positions and one of them was withdrawn.

All of the elected members will function for a period of one year.

However, the chairmen of these committees are yet to be elected.

Floor leader and BJP member Girish Dhongadi said that each committee has five BJP members and two Opposition members.

Leader of the Opposition Muzammil Doni said that the members of all parties will coordinate for the development of the city.

Regional Commissioner Sanjay Shettannanavar announced the names of the elected members.

Mayor Savita Kamble, Deputy Mayor Anand Chauhan and corporation commissioner Ashok Dudagunti and others were present.

