Members complain about increase in wildlife attack in human settlements

December 22, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday told the State Legislative Assembly that leopard attacks on humans have increased owing to an increase in the number of leopards and an “imbalance” in the ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply to T. Narsipur JD(S) member Ashvin Kumar M. during Zero Hour, Mr. Jnanendra said leopards were venturing into human settlements owing to lack of food in the forests.

The Home Minister, who hails from the Malnad region, said: “There has been an imbalance. Leopards have increased, but not their food,” he warned.

Mr. Kumar raised the issue and said there was fear among farmers and students in T. Narasipura taluk due to leopard attacks. The constituency spread across 58,000 hectares of which only 117 acres are reserve forests. While the rest are all cultivated lands. There are 10-15 leopards in taluk, the JD(S) member said.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri suggested they come up with solutions to stop the entry of wildlife into human territory.

Congress member E. Tukaram of Sandur said a dedicated sanctuary was needed for leopards, citing the example of the Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary. Yathindra Siddaramaiah of the Congress said one way of tackling the man-animal conflict was to ensure the sugarcane crop was harvested on time.

“We see that sugarcane is not harvested by factories for 16-18 months. Sugarcane fields have become a haven for leopards, making their capture difficult,” he said.